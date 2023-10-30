Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Declines By 8.6%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVMT opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,416,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

