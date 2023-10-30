Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Rises By 7.3%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Barclays decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
