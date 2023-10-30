Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Rises By 7.3%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Barclays decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

