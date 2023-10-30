Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

