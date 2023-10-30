Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

ESTA opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,045 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 107.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 260,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 135,338 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

