Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.547 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

