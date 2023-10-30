Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 35,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

