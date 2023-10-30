Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

