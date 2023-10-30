Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.