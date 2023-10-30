Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 12.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

EFX opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.41 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

