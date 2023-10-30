Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

