Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $438,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $33.71 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.