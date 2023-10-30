Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 9,836 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIS opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.