Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVES stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

