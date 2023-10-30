Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

