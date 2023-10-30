Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.13.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.27. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.98 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,378 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile



Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

