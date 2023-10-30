Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 198.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $546.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.