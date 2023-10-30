SPC Financial Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $276.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

