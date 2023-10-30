Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Olin stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Olin has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

