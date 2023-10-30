United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $134.83 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

