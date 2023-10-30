DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Hits $6.57 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $6.57 million and $366,885.90 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

