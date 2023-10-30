Astrafer Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Astrafer has a market cap of $57.36 million and $10,376.79 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.36250635 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $8,398.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

