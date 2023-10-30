Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435.65 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $435.65 million and $11.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,839,613,491 coins and its circulating supply is 3,238,196,862 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

