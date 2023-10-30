SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $113.92 million and $74.18 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 53% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,020,021 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 412,020,021.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.23956157 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $39,641,519.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

