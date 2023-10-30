EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,022 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,871,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.05 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3052 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,739.34%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.