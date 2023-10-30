Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 10,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $49.00 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

