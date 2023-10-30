Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 602 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.45 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

