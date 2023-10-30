Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

