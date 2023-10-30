EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $397.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.