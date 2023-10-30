Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.