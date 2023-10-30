Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,077 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

