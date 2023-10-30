Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Fortis Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

