Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.31 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.