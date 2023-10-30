Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.04 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

