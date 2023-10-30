Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

