Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 357 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $362.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

