Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

