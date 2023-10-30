Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Acquires Shares of 42,469 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 in the last 90 days.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

