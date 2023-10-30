iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

