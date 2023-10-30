Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 241 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

