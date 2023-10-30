Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.96 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

