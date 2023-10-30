Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

