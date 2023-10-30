CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.