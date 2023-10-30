16,750 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

