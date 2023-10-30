Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.82) to GBX 4,440 ($54.39) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

