Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $13.65 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,927 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 3.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

