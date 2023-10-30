Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000. Southwest Gas comprises 2.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

