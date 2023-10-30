Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

