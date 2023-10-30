Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.79 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

