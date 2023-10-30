Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $2,498,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

