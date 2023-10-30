Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,437,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after buying an additional 1,722,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,232,000 after buying an additional 841,085 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

